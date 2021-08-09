Renasant Bank Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,269. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

