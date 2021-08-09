Renasant Bank Has $749,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Chevron by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 18.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 7.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

CVX stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.