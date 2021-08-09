Renasant Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $101.21. 13,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,499. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

