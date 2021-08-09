Renasant Bank Buys 75 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 25.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 200.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.06. 29,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.57. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $236.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

