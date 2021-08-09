Renasant Bank Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,984. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

