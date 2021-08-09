Rekor Systems (REKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

NASDAQ REKR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,894. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Several research analysts have commented on REKR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

