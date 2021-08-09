Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.90 Million

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post sales of $861.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.70 million and the highest is $910.00 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

RBC stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.46. 129,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,834. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

