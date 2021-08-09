Refined Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 281,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $919,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 247.8% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

