Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $241.66 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Reef has a total market cap of $241.66 million and approximately $108.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00085716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.84 or 0.00817433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00099062 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,716,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

