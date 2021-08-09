Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last ninety days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

UMH Properties stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

