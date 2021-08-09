Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

TRI opened at $112.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

