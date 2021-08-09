Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $413.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $443.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

