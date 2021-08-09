Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $161.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.