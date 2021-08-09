Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,679,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

