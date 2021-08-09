Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 478,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

