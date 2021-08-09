Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.97 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.