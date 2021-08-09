Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: GCTAF):

8/3/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/3/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/2/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/20/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

7/19/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was given a new $31.18 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/29/2021 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of GCTAF opened at $27.60 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

