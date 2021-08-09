Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2021 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/29/2021 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/23/2021 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/13/2021 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of LIND opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $753.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.