Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

8/6/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/2/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/30/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/22/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $172.50.

7/21/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/16/2021 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/13/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.05. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

