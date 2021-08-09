Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PayPal (PYPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

7/29/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $322.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – PayPal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/28/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $313.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $322.00 to $342.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

6/28/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $326.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

