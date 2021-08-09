RDA Financial Network Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

