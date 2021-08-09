RDA Financial Network Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

