RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.68 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

