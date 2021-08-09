RDA Financial Network Has $6.21 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.