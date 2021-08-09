Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 605 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.