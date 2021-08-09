Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,729 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

