Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $205.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.78. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

