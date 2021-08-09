Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $376,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $190.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $9,972,922. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.