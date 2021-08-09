Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

