Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $135.35 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

