Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 4,450 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 830.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

