Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.64.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

