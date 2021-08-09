Raymond James Raises Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $75.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

REGI opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

