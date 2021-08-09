Raymond James Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $23.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.77 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $18,116,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $20,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.