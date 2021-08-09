Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CTSDF opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

