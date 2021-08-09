Raymond James Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CIGI stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $142.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $562,761,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

