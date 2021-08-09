Raymond James Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Trevali Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.23.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.