Raymond James Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $70.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

