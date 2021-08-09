Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $37,703.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,275.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.47 or 0.06766308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.62 or 0.01293466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00362031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00585081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.00346199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00281744 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

