RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €550.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

Shares of RAA opened at €954.00 ($1,122.35) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €795.48.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

