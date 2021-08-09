Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

