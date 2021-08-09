Rally Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.66 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $106.99 million and $6.66 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,879.29 or 1.00168783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.00778848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 225,502,401 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

