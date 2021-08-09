RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 4,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 230,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get RadNet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.