R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 105,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $243.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

