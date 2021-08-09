QV Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,720 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

