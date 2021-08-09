QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

CHRW traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.75. 14,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,419. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

