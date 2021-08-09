Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 8,487 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $11.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

