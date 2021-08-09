Quarterhill’s (QTRH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,319.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,335.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $525,072.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

