Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Cap of $14.42 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.42 million and $52,512.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,357.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.99 or 0.06831512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.14 or 0.01273448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00342045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00130610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.54 or 0.00591689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00332914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,596,230 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

