Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $92.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

